Cubs' Jharel Cotton: Acquired by Cubs
Cotton was traded from the Athletics to the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
Expectations shouldn't be too high for Cotton, who's heading into his age-28 season having not appeared in the big leagues since 2017 due to Tommy John surgery. He wasn't great prior to that, posting a 4.95 ERA over 29 starts. Still, it's a low-risk flyer on a player who had a moderate amount of hype back when he was a prospect due to his strong changeup.
