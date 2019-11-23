Cotton was traded from the Athletics to the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Expectations shouldn't be too high for Cotton, who's heading into his age-28 season having not appeared in the big leagues since 2017 due to Tommy John surgery. He wasn't great prior to that, posting a 4.95 ERA over 29 starts. Still, it's a low-risk flyer on a player who had a moderate amount of hype back when he was a prospect due to his strong changeup.