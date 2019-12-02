Cotton agreed to a one-year, $640,000 deal with the Cubs on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

He will avoid an arbitration hearing with his new team. Cotton, who was acquired earlier this offseason from Oakland in exchange for cash, has not appeared in the big leagues since 2017 due to Tommy John surgery. As things currently stand, Cotton would compete with Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay for the Cubs' final rotation spot, but they could also add a starter in a trade or free agency.