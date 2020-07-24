Cotton was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site in South Bend and will not be on the Opening Day roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cotton is on the 40-man roster and was competing for a bullpen spot, but he'll instead work in South Bend and offer organizational depth. If he does make it to the majors at some point this year, it'll be his first MLB game action since 2017.
