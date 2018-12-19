Cubs' Jim Adduci: Joins Cubs on minors deal
Adduci agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a minor-league contract, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Adduci received some extended run in Detroit last season while Miguel Cabrera (biceps) was on the shelf, but did little with the opportunity, slashing a meager .267/.290/.386 across 185 plate appearances. Set to turn 34 years old in March and now joining an organization teeming with quality position-player depth on the 40-man roster, Adduci seems unlikely to see meaningful action with Chicago in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...