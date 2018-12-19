Adduci agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a minor-league contract, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Adduci received some extended run in Detroit last season while Miguel Cabrera (biceps) was on the shelf, but did little with the opportunity, slashing a meager .267/.290/.386 across 185 plate appearances. Set to turn 34 years old in March and now joining an organization teeming with quality position-player depth on the 40-man roster, Adduci seems unlikely to see meaningful action with Chicago in 2019.

