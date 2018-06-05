Cubs' Jimmy Herron: Drafted by Cubs
The Cubs have selected Herron with the 98th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Herron elected not to sign last year after being selected in the 31st round, and that looks to be a sound decision with him going 28 rounds higher in 2018. He did not hit for a lot of power in his final season at Duke, but he did post a .416 OBP and 41:26 BB:K while hitting leadoff and stole 22 bases in 25 attempts, so there is a chance he could bat at or near the top of the order for the Cubs down the road.
