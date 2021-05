Pederson went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Pederson didn't come around to score in the 4-3 loss, but it was otherwise an effective night for the leadoff hitter. After a slow start to the season, including some missed time due to a wrist injury, the outfielder is batting an even .400 this month. Pederson may continue to sit against tough lefties, but it looks like he should produce good stats when he's in the lineup for the Cubs.