Pederson went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Pederson is still batting just .129 this season but he has now reached base in six straight games. The outfielder likely won't supply a great batting average anyways, but it'd be nice if he started producing more counting stats, as he's tallied just one home run, two runs scored and four RBI in 10 games for his new team. The whole Chicago lineup has been struggling, which has limited Pederson's chances to do much damage.