Pederson will be on the bench against lefty Kwang Hyun Kim and the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pederson has had far more than a platoon role this season, as he started against four of the last five lefties the Cubs faced prior to Saturday's off day. He's shown effectively no platoon split, posting a 96 wRC+ against lefties and a 95 wRC+ against righties. Patrick Wisdom starts in left field in his absence.