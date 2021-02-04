Biagini signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Dec. 17, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Biagini will try his luck in a new organization after he elected free agency this offseason when Houston outrighted him off its 40-man roster. During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Biagini missed time with a sore shoulder and wasn't effective when healthy, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. Given that he has 221 MLB appearances on his resume, Biagini's minor-league deal will likely include an invitation to big-league spring training, so he should have the opportunity to compete for a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen.