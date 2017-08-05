Cubs' John Lackey: Beats Nats to even season record
Lackey (9-9) was charged with three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings in Saturday's win over the Nationals. He struck out three.
It wasn't a particularly strong performance from Lackey -- he threw first-pitch strikes to just 13 of 22 batters faced and induced six swinging strikes -- but he went just far enough to qualify for the win. Lackey has now won four straight, but he's gone more than five innings just once in his last four starts. That trend may continue as the Cubs look to limit Lackey's exposure to opposing lineups and turn it over to the bullpen early during his starts.
