Cubs' John Lackey: Bullpen blows winning effort

Lackey allowed a single run on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lackey had won each of his past five outings with a 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 during that stretch, so this was another strong outing for the veteran. After all, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first inning with just the lone run surrendered. Lackey's underwhelming 5.49 FIP shouldn't be ignored, and it's not out of the question to considering fading him in daunting matchups. However, his current form is encouraging, and with the Cubs in contention, it appears the veteran is in line to finish the season strong. Lackey projects to make his next start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.