Cubs' John Lackey: Bullpen blows winning effort
Lackey allowed a single run on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. He didn't factor into the decision.
Lackey had won each of his past five outings with a 3.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 during that stretch, so this was another strong outing for the veteran. After all, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first inning with just the lone run surrendered. Lackey's underwhelming 5.49 FIP shouldn't be ignored, and it's not out of the question to considering fading him in daunting matchups. However, his current form is encouraging, and with the Cubs in contention, it appears the veteran is in line to finish the season strong. Lackey projects to make his next start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.
More News
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Nabs 10th win Friday•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Beats Nats to even season record•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out seven in win Sunday•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out five in win over White Sox•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Holds Braves in check Tuesday•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Reinstated from DL ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...