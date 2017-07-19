Cubs' John Lackey: Holds Braves in check Tuesday
Lackey (6-9) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. He struck out one.
It was far from a dominant effort, but Lackey did just enough to qualify for the victory despite serving up his 25th home run of the season. The veteran righty will carry a 5.04 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the White Sox.
