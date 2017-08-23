Cubs' John Lackey: Hurt by long balls in no-decision

Lackey pitched five innings against the Reds on Tuesday, giving up six runs on nine hits -- including two homers -- while striking out three and walking one. He didn't factor into the decision in an eventual 13-9 win.

The veteran righty was long gone by the time the Cubs rallied to score a combined nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Lackey's age-38 campaign has been a tough one, as his 4.90 ERA and 1.35 WHIP are not good fantasy stats, and he's now allowed a career-high 31 home runs over the course of 24 starts. Even when he's been performing relatively well -- as he did in a six-start stretch preceding Tuesday's outing -- Lackey has still been putting too many men on base and allowing too many homers. That's not a good combination, and with Lackey's contract up at the end of this season, we could be looking at the final few starts of his long and largely respectable MLB career.