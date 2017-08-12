Cubs' John Lackey: Nabs 10th win against Diamondbacks
Lackey (10-9) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings and struck out seven to earn the win Friday against Arizona.
Lackey has won six straight despite the fact that he hasn't thrown more than six innings in a single start since June 2 against St. Louis. He has been inconsistent at best, and this winning streak includes Friday's start, in which he served up a pair of home runs, and a start on July 25 when he hit four batters with pitches. As long as he's in the Cubs rotation, he can soak up wins, but otherwise, he has been far from reliable.
More News
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Beats Nats to even season record•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out seven in win Sunday•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out five in win over White Sox•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Holds Braves in check Tuesday•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Reinstated from DL ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Cubs' John Lackey: Expected to stick in rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...