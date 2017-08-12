Cubs' John Lackey: Nabs 10th win Friday

Lackey (10-9) struck out seven and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings to earn the win Friday against Arizona.

Lackey has won five straight despite the fact that he hasn't thrown more than six innings in a single start since June 2 against St. Louis. He has been inconsistent at best, and this winning streak includes Friday, when he served up a pair of home runs, and a start on July 25, when he hit four batters. As long as he's in the Cubs rotation, he can soak up wins, but otherwise, he has been far from reliable.