Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out five in win over White Sox

Lackey (7-9) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He struck out five.

Lackey was victimized by opposing pitcher Carlos Rodon for a two-run double in the second inning, but he was otherwise able to dance around trouble during his outing. He tacked on an alarming four hit batsmen in this one, but a pair of double-plays helped mitigate the damage. Lackey's 4.97 ERA on the season leaves much to be desired, but he has seemingly turned a corner of late with three runs or fewer allowed in five of his last six starts. He has also won two straight after last doing so in mid-May, and he'll look to keep it going Sunday against the Brewers.