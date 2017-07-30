Cubs' John Lackey: Strikes out seven in win Sunday
Lackey (8-9) grabbed the win Sunday against the Brewers. He went six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
Lackey has a subpar 4.87 ERA this season, but he's been solid over his last four starts. In that stretch, he's gone 22 innings and allowed just eight earned runs (3.27 ERA), while striking out 16. The Cubs have been linked to starters such as Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander in trade rumors, and a shakeup could bump Lackey from the rotation. As it stands, he lines up to face the Nationals on Saturday in his next start.
