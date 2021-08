Fargas cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fargas was designated for assignment Wednesday, and he'll remain in the organization at Triple-A Iowa. The 26-year-old has appeared in 10 games at the Triple-A level this year, and he's hit .275 with a homer, nine runs, three RBI and 10 stolen bases.