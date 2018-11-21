Field went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa.

Field was claimed off waivers by the Cubs at the start of November and will remain in the organization after being removed from the 40-man roster last week. The 26-year-old should provide outfield depth for the Cubs next season after posting a .222/.254/.403 slash line over 83 games in his rookie campaign with the Rays and Twins.