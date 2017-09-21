Cubs' Jon Jay: Collects two hits Wednesday
Jay went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Jay batted ninth in this one, but he's batted leadoff for the Cubs often this season. With a .286 average and .372 on-base percentage, the 32-year-old outfielder has been a good tablesetter for the Cubs when he's been atop the lineup.
