Jay is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Jay raised his batting average 10 points to .293 over the last six games, but manager Joe Maddon decided he was due a day off after five straight starts, so he will open on the bench Tuesday. Ian Happ will take Jay's place in center field, and Ben Zobrist will assume his spot atop the order.

