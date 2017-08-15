Jay went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

Jay missed the cycle by a home run, and he actually had two at-bats to attempt to leave the yard. However, considering he has just two homers on the campaign, it was a tough ask for the outfielder. Still, Monday's big showing continued an excellent stretch for Jay, as he entered the contest with a .305 batting average and .414 on-base percentage over his previous 18 games. He's been playing consistently and has batted first in each of his past eight starts. Jay's fantasy value is on the rise.