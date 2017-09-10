Cubs' Jon Jay: Leading off Sunday
Jay is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Sunday's lineup against the Brewers.
Jay slides over to center after starting in left on Saturday, but he'll be batting leadoff for the second day in a row and the fifth time in the last six games. Atop a strong Cubs lineup, Jay offers plenty of run-scoring potential if he can reach base.
