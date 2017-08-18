Jay is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Manager Joe Maddon is stacking the starting nine with righties against southpaw J.A. Happ, so Jay will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games. The center fielder began the recent four-game set against the Reds with a 3-for-5 day, including two extra-base knocks, but failed to record a hit during the last three contests. In his place, Albert Almora earns the start in center while batting at the top of the order.