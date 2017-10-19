Jay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Jay will retreat to the bench for Game 5 of the NLCS as the club goes up against left-hander Clayton Kershaw. In his place, Kyle Schwarber earns the nod in left while Albert Almora will start in center and bat atop the order. Jay will likely enter the game as a defensive substitute or pinch hitter in the latter stages of the contest.