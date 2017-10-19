Cubs' Jon Jay: Not in Game 5 lineup
Jay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Jay will retreat to the bench for Game 5 of the NLCS as the club goes up against left-hander Clayton Kershaw. In his place, Kyle Schwarber earns the nod in left while Albert Almora will start in center and bat atop the order. Jay will likely enter the game as a defensive substitute or pinch hitter in the latter stages of the contest.
More News
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...