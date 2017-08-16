Play

Jay is out of the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday.

Jay will retreat to the bench after following up a huge three-hit performance during Monday's victory with an 0-for-4 day at the plate. He is likely to be back in the lineup for the series finale, but receives a day off Wednesday while Ian Happ draws a start in center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast