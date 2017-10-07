Cubs' Jon Jay: Out again Saturday
Jay is not in the lineup against the Nationals on Saturday.
Jay will remain on the bench for Game 2 of the NLDS with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the mound for Washington. In his place, Ian Happ will draw a start in left while Albert Almora gets the nod in center. During Friday's victory, Jay was used as a pinch hitter, going 1-for-1 with a double and a run, and will likely be deployed in that capacity yet again Saturday.
