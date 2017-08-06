Jay will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Nationals.

The recent placement of Addison Russell (foot) on the disabled list has made Jay one of the big beneficiaries, as he'll draw his fourth straight start in the outfield while Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ play the middle infield more regularly. Jay has shined in the leadoff role the past three games with a .462 on-base percentage to go with a pair of runs and RBI.