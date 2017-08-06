Cubs' Jon Jay: Picks up fourth consecutive start
Jay will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Nationals.
The recent placement of Addison Russell (foot) on the disabled list has made Jay one of the big beneficiaries, as he'll draw his fourth straight start in the outfield while Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ play the middle infield more regularly. Jay has shined in the leadoff role the past three games with a .462 on-base percentage to go with a pair of runs and RBI.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...