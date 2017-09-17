Cubs' Jon Jay: Positioned on bench Sunday
Jay is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Jay has recorded five hits and scored three runs over his past three starts, but he'll receive a breather as the Cubs close out their series against Lance Lynn and the Cardinals. Kyle Schwarber draws the start in left field, batting fifth.
