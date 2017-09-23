Play

Jay went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Jay was an effective leadoff hitter in a critical divisional matchup. He now has a .290 average and .375 on-base percentage, making him a good bet to rack up the runs whenever he's atop the strong Cubs lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast