Cubs' Jon Jay: Scores twice in Monday win
Jay went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's win over the Giants.
Monday's game represented a fifth consecutive start for Jay, and he should remain in the lineup on a fairly regular basis so long as Addison Russell (foot) is out, with Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ getting more time in the middle infield. Jay also batted leadoff in this one, which could make him a good short-term source of runs hitting in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.
