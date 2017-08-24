Cubs' Jon Jay: Scores twice in Wednesday win
Jay went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Jay was an effective leadoff hitter, as he came around to score both times he reached base. The 32-year-old finds himself in a crowded Cubs outfield, but his .379 on-base percentage should get him into the lineup most days, and often as the leadoff man. With guys like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo behind him, that gives Jay plenty of run-scoring opportunities.
