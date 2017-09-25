Cubs' Jon Jay: Scores two more runs Sunday
Jay went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Jay has now scored two runs in three of his last four games. He's primarily been batting leadoff for the Cubs, and he's playing most days as he's seemed to earn the trust of manager Joe Maddon. It doesn't hurt that Jay is batting .295 with a .378 on-base percentage, which makes him a threat to score plenty of more runs atop a strong Cubs lineup before the regular season is over.
