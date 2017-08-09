Play

Jay is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.

Jay retreats to the bench in favor of Albert Almora with Madison Bumgarner taking the mound for San Francisco during the series finale. Besides an 0-for-5 day at the plate in Tuesday's loss, Jay had been playing well recently while receiving regular starts due to Addison Russell's (foot) absence.

