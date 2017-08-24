Cubs' Jon Jay: Sits Thursday
Jay is not in the lineup Thursday against Cincinnati.
Jay will take a seat on the bench following four straight starts, including a 2-for-5 day with a pair of runs during Wednesday's victory. In his place, Ian Happ draws the assignment in center, batting fifth.
