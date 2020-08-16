Lester allowed five earned runs on nine hits across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Lester turned in his worst outing of the season, as he was victimized by two long balls, bringing his season total to three home runs allowed. It was the first time he allowed more than a single run in a start this year. On a more encouraging note, the veteran lefty didn't walk anybody, and he's walked only four batters all season. Despite the mediocre showing Sunday, Lester still has a strong 2.74 ERA. He'll look to keep the ball in the park and post a better final line in his next outing, which is slated for Saturday against the crosstown White Sox.