Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows four runs in no-decision

Lester allowed four runs on six hits and three walks across 6.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Reds. He struck out two.

Lester struggled early in this one, allowing a run on two hits in the third inning before yielding a two-run home run in the fourth. He was scored upon again in the fifth on a bizarre play in which Billy Hamilton stole second and came all the way around to score on a pair of defensive lapses. Though it wasn't Lester's best work, he still gave his team a chance to win and nearly achieved a quality start nonetheless. He had allowed just six earned runs total over his last 37 innings and will look to bounce back Saturday against the Padres.

