Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows four runs in no-decision
Lester allowed four earned runs over five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out three.
This was a step back for Lester after tossing six shutout innings in his last start. The veteran lefty now has two subpar starts on either side of that shutout, and both of those outings were marked by low strikeout totals (five in 8.1 total innings). Lester will look to get back on track in his next start Monday at home against the Cardinals.
