Cubs' Jon Lester: Back from IL

The Cubs activated Lester (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Dodgers.

Lester was sidelined for about two and a half weeks with the left hamstring issue, forcing the Cubs to temporarily get by with Tyler Chatwood as their fifth starter. Though he didn't head out on a rehab assignment prior to being reinstated, Lester completed a simulated game beforehand and isn't expected to face any strict limitations with his pitch count as he returns to the active roster. Prior to getting hurt, Lester had posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB over 14 innings spanning three starts.