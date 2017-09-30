Cubs' Jon Lester: Beats Reds for 13th win

Lester (13-8) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

The lefty got a couple favorable calls on the outside of the plate early on, but regardless, this was a strong showing against a good offense -- one which got to Lester for seven runs the last time they faced him. It was just what the Cubs wanted to see from Lester heading into the postseason. However, it's still uncertain where he will slot into the NLDS rotation.