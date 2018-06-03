Cubs' Jon Lester: Brillant in win Sunday
Lester (6-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to record the win Sunday against the Mets. He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out seven.
After giving up four earned runs in his last start, Lester was much sharper in this one, though he started off ominously, walking the first two hitters of the game. The veteran quickly rebounded, striking out the next three batters to get through the inning unscathed, and he was hardly challenged for the rest of his outing. Lester will carry a pristine 2.44 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Pirates.
