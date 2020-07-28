Lester (1-0) walked one and struck one over five scoreless, no-hit innings Monday to pick up the win against the Reds.

The Cubs supplied the veteran southpaw with four runs of support before he even stepped on the mound and Lester did the rest, baffling the Reds just long enough to qualify for the win and exiting after 76 pitches (50 strikes). After a shaky 2019 campaign in which he posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, a shortened schedule and deeper bullpen behind him could be just what Lester needs to turn his ratios around.