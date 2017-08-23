Cubs' Jon Lester: Bullpen slated for Friday
Lester (shoulder, lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lester is on the disabled list with shoulder fatigue and lat tightness, though neither issue is thought to be overly serious. If everything goes well Friday, Lester should return to the Cubs' rotation sometime during the first week of September, shortly after he's first eligible. Mike Montgomery will continue to take his turn in the rotation until then.
More News
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Headed to DL with shoulder, lat issues•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Receives encouraging evaluation•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Expected to require DL stint•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Leaves with left lat tightness•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits Thursday amid disastrous inning•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...