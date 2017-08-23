Cubs' Jon Lester: Bullpen slated for Friday

Lester (shoulder, lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester is on the disabled list with shoulder fatigue and lat tightness, though neither issue is thought to be overly serious. If everything goes well Friday, Lester should return to the Cubs' rotation sometime during the first week of September, shortly after he's first eligible. Mike Montgomery will continue to take his turn in the rotation until then.