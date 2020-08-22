Lester (2-1) took the loss Friday as the Cubs were routed 10-1 by the White Sox, coughing up eight runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- over 3.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

After a scoreless first inning, the squad from the south side of Chicago showed Lester no mercy, as Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, Danny Mendick and Yasmani Grandal all took the veteran left-hander deep, with the last homer chasing him from the game. After posting a 1.06 ERA through his first three outings, Lester has fallen apart, giving up 13 runs and six homers over his last 9.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around when he next takes the mound Wednesday in Detroit.