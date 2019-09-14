Cubs' Jon Lester: Captures 13th win

Lester (13-10) allowed seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two walks and two strikeouts across five innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The Cubs made three errors in this one but made up for it with five homers and 17 runs, giving Lester plenty of support despite another lackluster outing. Lester has been the definition of inconsistent lately, as he's either allowed one run or less or at least six runs in each of his last six starts. Lester owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 160.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at home against the Reds.