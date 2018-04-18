Cubs' Jon Lester: Cardinals-Cubs postponed Wednesday
Lester won't start Wednesday against the Cardinals after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.
Both the Cubs and Cardinals had mutual off days Thursday, so the two clubs will make up the postponed contest that day in a matinee. The Cubs haven't officially revealed how Wednesday's postponement will affect their rotation plans, but it's expected that Lester and the rest of the team's rotation members will simply be pushed back a day. Look for Lester to oppose Luke Weaver on Thursday.
