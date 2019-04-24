Cubs' Jon Lester: Cleared to return Thursday

Lester (hamstring) will start Thursday against the Dodgers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

As expected, Lester has been cleared to rejoin the rotation for Thursday's series finale after completing a simulated game with no issues Saturday. The southpaw has been sidelined since April 8 with a hamstring injury; prior to landing on the shelf, he compiled a 2.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through three starts (14 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories