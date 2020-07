Manager David Ross said Lester will start the team's fourth game of the season Monday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that the Cubs would roll with Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish and then Tyler Chatwood for the first series of the year this weekend, and this confirms that Lester will follow those three righties. The veteran lefty could even possibly bump down to fifth in the rotation whenever Jose Quintana (thumb) is ready to join the club.