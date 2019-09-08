Cubs' Jon Lester: Coughs up eight runs

Lester (12-10) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 frames Sunday, striking out seven batters and taking the loss Milwaukee.

After limiting the Brewers to one run through three innings, Lester was crushed for five runs in the fourth and then two more in the six. He's walked at least three batters in three straight starts and six of his last seven, giving him a 154:48 K:BB this season. Lester will carry a 4.51 ERA into Friday's home tilt against Pittsburgh.