Cubs' Jon Lester: Cruises to easy win Friday

Lester (4-1) picked up the win over the Reds on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

The Cubs spotted the veteran left-hander a three-run lead before he even took the mound, and Lester cruised from there, throwing 64 of 99 pitches for strikes while generating 16 swinging strikes. He'll take a 2.52 ERA and 44:21 K:BB through 50 innings into his next outing Wednesday at home against Cleveland.